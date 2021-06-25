Monday, June 28

No notable event
 

Tuesday, June 29

  • Notable data: S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index
  • Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment, Alimentation Couche-Tard
  • Manulife hosts investor day
  • Tara live at Westley Hotel (Fmrly Birchcliff Energy)

 
Wednesday, June 30

 

  • Notable data: Monthly Real GDP (Apr), Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices (May), US ADP National Employment Report, Chicago PMI, US Pending Home Sales (May)
  • Notable earnings: Constellation Brands, Bed Bath & Beyond, Shaw Communications, AGF Management
  • 1300: Alberta Fiscal Update  
  • 1300: Hearing over admission of new evidence in Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case

 

Thursday, July 1st – CANADA DAY, TSX IS CLOSED, BNN BLOOMBERG IS DARK

  • Notable data: US Challenger Layoff Report (June), US Markit Mfg PMI, ISM Mfg, US Construction Spending, US Auto Sales
  • OPEC and partners meet to decide on production policy

 

Friday, July 2nd

  • Notable data: Merchandise Trade Balance (May), Building Permits, Markit Mfg PMI (June), US Jobs report, US Goods & Services Trade Balance (May), US Factory Orders (May)