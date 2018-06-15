The Week Ahead: OPEC meeting in Vienna, no-frills carrier Swoop launches

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, June 18

-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lynn Patterson delivers speech in Toronto (1300, remarks on bank's website at 1245)

Tuesday, June 19

-Notable earnings: FedEx, Oracle

-Notable data: U.S. housing starts

-National Energy Roundtable annual conference in Toronto (0830)

-Swoop hosts ribbon cutting ceremony at John C. Munro Hamilton international airport ahead of launch (0930)

-Conference Board of Canada holds conference in Toronto on preparing for cannabis in the workplace

Wednesday, June 20

-Notable data: U.S. existing home sales

-BlackBerry holds annual meeting in Waterloo (1000)

-Ultra-low cost carrier Swoop launches

-U.S. Commerce Department's Select USA investment begins (runs to June 22)

-Delegation of female Canadian business leaders in Detroit for Women's Business Enterprise National Council Conference

-OPEC holds two-day international seminar in Vienna

Thursday, June 21

-Notable data: StatsCan EI report, Canadian wholesale trade

-Bank of England releases interest rate decision (0700)

-U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross delivers remarks at Select USA summit (opening address at 0800, panel on investment success at 0930)

-U.S. Federal Reserve releases bank stress test results (1630)

Friday, June 22

-Notable earnings: BlackBerry

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian CPI

-OPEC holds meeting in Vienna

-Last day House of Commons sits before summer break