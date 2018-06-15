Jun 15, 2018
The Week Ahead: OPEC meeting in Vienna, no-frills carrier Swoop launches
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, June 18
-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lynn Patterson delivers speech in Toronto (1300, remarks on bank's website at 1245)
Tuesday, June 19
-Notable earnings: FedEx, Oracle
-Notable data: U.S. housing starts
-National Energy Roundtable annual conference in Toronto (0830)
-Swoop hosts ribbon cutting ceremony at John C. Munro Hamilton international airport ahead of launch (0930)
-Conference Board of Canada holds conference in Toronto on preparing for cannabis in the workplace
Wednesday, June 20
-Notable data: U.S. existing home sales
-BlackBerry holds annual meeting in Waterloo (1000)
-Ultra-low cost carrier Swoop launches
-U.S. Commerce Department's Select USA investment begins (runs to June 22)
-Delegation of female Canadian business leaders in Detroit for Women's Business Enterprise National Council Conference
-OPEC holds two-day international seminar in Vienna
Thursday, June 21
-Notable data: StatsCan EI report, Canadian wholesale trade
-Bank of England releases interest rate decision (0700)
-U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross delivers remarks at Select USA summit (opening address at 0800, panel on investment success at 0930)
-U.S. Federal Reserve releases bank stress test results (1630)
Friday, June 22
-Notable earnings: BlackBerry
-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian CPI
-OPEC holds meeting in Vienna
-Last day House of Commons sits before summer break