Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, January 3 

  • TSX closed, U.S. markets open

Tuesday, January 4

  • Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials indices, ISM U.S. manufacturing index
  • OPEC+ meeting

Wednesday, January 5

  • Notable data: Canadian building permits and monthly estimates of business closures and openings
  • U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (1400)

Thursday, January 6

  • Notable data: Canadian trade balance; U.S. trade balance, ISM services index, and initial jobless claims
  • Notable earnings: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Constellation Brands
  • St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard delivers speech "U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy" (1100)

Friday, January 7

  • Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls