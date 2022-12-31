1h ago
The Week Ahead: OPEC+ meeting, notable earnings, TSX closed Monday, U.S. markets open
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, January 3
- TSX closed, U.S. markets open
Tuesday, January 4
- Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials indices, ISM U.S. manufacturing index
- OPEC+ meeting
Wednesday, January 5
- Notable data: Canadian building permits and monthly estimates of business closures and openings
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (1400)
Thursday, January 6
- Notable data: Canadian trade balance; U.S. trade balance, ISM services index, and initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Constellation Brands
- St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard delivers speech "U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy" (1100)
Friday, January 7
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls