Monday, September 13

  • Notable earnings: Oracle


Tuesday, September 14 

  • Notable data: Manufacturing Sales & Orders, U.S. Consumer Price Index
  • Notable earnings: Hive Blockchain Technologies, Evertz Technologies, DavidsTea, Wildbrain


Wednesday, September 15

  • Notable data: Consumer Price Index, New Motor Vehicle Sales, Existing Home Sales, MLS Home Price Index, U.S. Trade Price Indices, U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey, U.S. Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization
  • Notable earnings: Weber
  • Open Text’ AGM

 

Thursday, September 16

  • Notable data: Housing Starts, Wholesale Trade, International Securities Transactions, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Retail Sales, Philadelphia Fed Index, U.S. Business Inventories


Friday, September 17

  • Notable data: Monthly Credit Aggregates, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index

 