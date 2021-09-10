20h ago
The Week Ahead: Oracle earnings, inflation and factory sales data
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, September 13
- Notable earnings: Oracle
Tuesday, September 14
- Notable data: Manufacturing Sales & Orders, U.S. Consumer Price Index
- Notable earnings: Hive Blockchain Technologies, Evertz Technologies, DavidsTea, Wildbrain
Wednesday, September 15
- Notable data: Consumer Price Index, New Motor Vehicle Sales, Existing Home Sales, MLS Home Price Index, U.S. Trade Price Indices, U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey, U.S. Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization
- Notable earnings: Weber
- Open Text’ AGM
Thursday, September 16
- Notable data: Housing Starts, Wholesale Trade, International Securities Transactions, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Retail Sales, Philadelphia Fed Index, U.S. Business Inventories
Friday, September 17
- Notable data: Monthly Credit Aggregates, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index