The Week Ahead: Outside date for Rogers-Shaw takeover; Canadian GDP
Monday, July 25
- Notable earnings: Newmont, Celestica
- Pacific NorthWest Economic Region annual summit in Calgary (runs to Thursday; speakers include Ambassador to U.S. Kirsten Hillman, and U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen)
Tuesday, July 26
- Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade (June early indicator), U.S. new home sales and Conference Board consumer confidence index
- Notable earnings: Canadian National Railway, First National Financial, Trican Well Service, Alphabet, Microsoft, General Motors, General Electric, Visa, McDonald's, The Coca-Cola Co., United Parcel Service, 3M, Kimberly-Clark, Mondelez, Texas Instruments
- International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook update (900)
- U.S. Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting
- European Union energy ministers hold emergency meeting in Brussels
Wednesday, July 27
- Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders
- Notable earnings: Shopify, Rogers Communications, Loblaw, West Fraser Timber, Tourmaline Oil, Crescent Point Energy, Baytex Energy, Teck Resources, Agnico Eagle, Kinross, Cameco, Precision Drilling, CGI, Cargojet, GFL Environmental, Spin Master, Allied Properties REIT, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, Meta Platforms, Boeing, Ford, Qualcomm, Kraft Heinz
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision (1400, plus 1430 news conference)
- Unifor says a strike by ~700 WestJet workers in Vancouver and Calgary could start as early as today
Thursday, July 28
- Notable data: Canadian payroll employment, earnings and hours, and job vacancies; U.S. GDP (Q2) and initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Canadian Pacific Railway, TMX Group, Intact Financial, TC Energy, Arc Resources, Meg Energy, Whitecap Resources, Calfrac Well Services, Fortis, Yamana Gold, Canfor, Tilray Brands, Sleep Country Canada, TFI International, Shell, Apple, Amazon.com Inc., Intel, Pfizer, Merck, Mastercard
Friday, July 29
- Notable data: Canadian GDP (May); U.S. personal income, spending and PCE core deflator
- Notable earnings: Enbridge, Imperial Oil, Magna International, Aecon, George Weston, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Procter & Gamble, Colgate Palmolive
Sunday, July 31
- Outside date for Rogers Communications' $20-billion takeover of Shaw Communications