2h ago
The Week Ahead: Pfizer, Moderna report earnings
BNN Bloomberg,
Saturday, May 1
- Berkshire Hathaway holds annual meeting (1300)
Monday, May 3
- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index
- Notable earnings: Suncor Energy, MEG Energy, Gibson Energy, Parkland, Nutrien, CargoJet, Iamgold, Mosaic Co.
Tuesday, May 4
- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, Canadian building permits, U.S. trade balance, U.S. factory orders
- Notable earnings: RioCan REIT, Thomson Reuters, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Stelco Holdings, B2Gold, Kinaxis, Bausch Health, Pfizer, ConocoPhillips, Lyft, Under Armour
Wednesday, May 5
- Notable data: U.S. ISM services index
- Notable earnings: Barrick Gold, Loblaw, Maple Leaf Foods, Manulife Financial, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Franco-Nevada, GFL Environmental, Boralex, Fortis, Arc Resources, Tourmaline Oil, Constellation Software, Spin Master, Gildan Activewear, AutoCanada, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, General Motors, Uber Technologies, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Booking Holdings
Thursday, May 6
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Canadian Natural Resources, Inter Pipeline, Pembina Pipeline, Magna International, West Fraser Timber, Open Text, Cineplex, Cascades, Chartwell Retirement Residences, NFI Group, Bombardier, Peloton Interactive, Moderna, Expedia, Beyond Meat, Square
- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (700)
Friday, May 7
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls
- Notable earnings: Air Canada, Enbridge, TC Energy, Cenovus Energy, Enerplus, Telus, Hydro One, Cameco, Cinemark Holdings, DraftKings
- Deadline for comment in OSFI public consultation on proposed B-20 adjustment