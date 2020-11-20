Monday, November 23

- Canada Revenue Agency hold media briefing on Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (1 p.m. ET)

- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle delivers speech "Assessment of risks to the stability of the Canadian financial system, including risks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic" (2 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, November 24

- Notable data: Canada manufacturing sales flash estimate

- Notable earnings: Alimentation-Couche Tard, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, Nordstrom, American Eagle Outfitters, Gap, Dell Technologies, HP

- Canada Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman holds videoconference with The Montreal Council on Foreign Relations (12 p.m. ET)

- Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins participates in International Monetary Fund panel "New Policy Frameworks for a Lower-for-Longer World" (12:45 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, November 25

- Notable data: U.S. GDP (Q3 second reading), U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. durable goods orders

- Notable earnings: BRP

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2 p.m. ET)

Thursday, November 26

- U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving

- Notable data: Monthly estimate of Canadian business openings and closures

Friday, November 27

- NYSE, Nasdaq trading ends at 1 p.m. ET

No notable scheduled events