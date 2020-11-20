1h ago
The Week Ahead: Retail earnings continue, Black Friday
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, November 23
- Canada Revenue Agency hold media briefing on Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (1 p.m. ET)
- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle delivers speech "Assessment of risks to the stability of the Canadian financial system, including risks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic" (2 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, November 24
- Notable data: Canada manufacturing sales flash estimate
- Notable earnings: Alimentation-Couche Tard, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, Nordstrom, American Eagle Outfitters, Gap, Dell Technologies, HP
- Canada Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman holds videoconference with The Montreal Council on Foreign Relations (12 p.m. ET)
- Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins participates in International Monetary Fund panel "New Policy Frameworks for a Lower-for-Longer World" (12:45 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, November 25
- Notable data: U.S. GDP (Q3 second reading), U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. durable goods orders
- Notable earnings: BRP
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2 p.m. ET)
Thursday, November 26
- U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving
- Notable data: Monthly estimate of Canadian business openings and closures
Friday, November 27
- NYSE, Nasdaq trading ends at 1 p.m. ET
No notable scheduled events