Nov 15, 2019
The Week Ahead: Retail, grocery earnings; StatsCan housing survey
BNN Bloomberg,
McCreath's Lookahead: Retail earnings unlikely to be the picture of health
Monday, November 18
- Corus Entertainment holds investor education session in Toronto (1 p.m. ET)
- Two-day Public-Private Partnerships conference begins in Toronto
Tuesday, November 19
- Notable earnings: George Weston, Home Depot, TJX
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Teranet/National Bank home price index, U.S. building permits and housing starts
- TC Energy holds investor day meeting (8 a.m. ET)
- Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins delivers speech in Montreal (12:35 p.m. ET, remarks on Bank website at 12:20 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, November 20
- Notable earnings: Metro, Lowe's, Target, L Brands
- Notable data: Canadian CPI
- Hydro One CEO Mark Poweska addresses Empire Club in Toronto (12 p.m. ET)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2 p.m. ET)
- New federal cabinet to be sworn in
Thursday, November 21
- Notable earnings: Gap, Macy's, Nordstrom
- Notable data: U.S. existing home sales
- Ontario Securities Commission holds annual Dialogue conference in Toronto (Speakers include Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips)
- OECD releases Economic Outlook
Friday, November 22
- Notable data: Canadian retail sales
- Statistics Canada releases Canadian Housing Survey
- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde delivers keynote speech at European Banking Congress in Frankfurt (3:30 a.m. ET)