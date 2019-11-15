McCreath's Lookahead: Retail earnings unlikely to be the picture of health

Monday, November 18

- Corus Entertainment holds investor education session in Toronto (1 p.m. ET)

- Two-day Public-Private Partnerships conference begins in Toronto

Tuesday, November 19

- Notable earnings: George Weston, Home Depot, TJX

- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Teranet/National Bank home price index, U.S. building permits and housing starts

- TC Energy holds investor day meeting (8 a.m. ET)

- Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins delivers speech in Montreal (12:35 p.m. ET, remarks on Bank website at 12:20 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, November 20

- Notable earnings: Metro, Lowe's, Target, L Brands

- Notable data: Canadian CPI

- Hydro One CEO Mark Poweska addresses Empire Club in Toronto (12 p.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2 p.m. ET)

- New federal cabinet to be sworn in

Thursday, November 21

- Notable earnings: Gap, Macy's, Nordstrom

- Notable data: U.S. existing home sales

- Ontario Securities Commission holds annual Dialogue conference in Toronto (Speakers include Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips)

- OECD releases Economic Outlook

Friday, November 22

- Notable data: Canadian retail sales

- Statistics Canada releases Canadian Housing Survey

- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde delivers keynote speech at European Banking Congress in Frankfurt (3:30 a.m. ET)