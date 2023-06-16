Monday, June 19

  • Notable data: Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices, U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index
  • U.S. Markets closed for Juneteenth

Tuesday, June 20

  • Notable data: U.S. Housing Starts, U.S. Building Permits
  • Notable earnings: FedEx, La-Z-Boy

Wednesday, June 21

  • Notable data: Retail Sales, New Housing Price Index
  • Notable earnings: AGF Management, Algoma Steel Group, KB Home, Winnebago Industries
  • 1100: AGF conference call to discuss earnings
  • 1330: Bank of Canada Summary of Deliberations for the June 7th policy decision

Thursday, June 22

  • Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Current Account, U.S. Existing Home Sales, U.S. Leading Indicators
  • Notable earnings: Empire Co., Darden Restaurants
  • 1100: Algoma Steel conference call to discuss earnings
  • 1130: Empire Co. conference call to discuss earnings

Friday, June 23

  • Notable data: S&P Global PMIs
  • Notable earnings: CarMax
  • 0900: CarMax conference call to discuss earnings