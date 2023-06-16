Jun 16, 2023
The Week Ahead: Retail sales data due; BoC summary of deliberations
BNN Bloomberg,
Mid-tier retailers will be fine long term, just need to get through next year or two: Retail expert
Monday, June 19
- Notable data: Industrial Product and Raw Materials Price Indices, U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index
- U.S. Markets closed for Juneteenth
Tuesday, June 20
- Notable data: U.S. Housing Starts, U.S. Building Permits
- Notable earnings: FedEx, La-Z-Boy
Wednesday, June 21
- Notable data: Retail Sales, New Housing Price Index
- Notable earnings: AGF Management, Algoma Steel Group, KB Home, Winnebago Industries
- 1100: AGF conference call to discuss earnings
- 1330: Bank of Canada Summary of Deliberations for the June 7th policy decision
Thursday, June 22
- Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Current Account, U.S. Existing Home Sales, U.S. Leading Indicators
- Notable earnings: Empire Co., Darden Restaurants
- 1100: Algoma Steel conference call to discuss earnings
- 1130: Empire Co. conference call to discuss earnings
Friday, June 23
- Notable data: S&P Global PMIs
- Notable earnings: CarMax
- 0900: CarMax conference call to discuss earnings