Monday, November 7

  • Notable data: U.S. Consumer Credit
  • Notable earnings: Franco-Nevada, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Ballard Power Systems, Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive, Lyft, Mosaic, Pizza Pizza Royalty, Groupon, Finning International
  • Tuesday, November 8
  • Notable data: U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey
  • Notable earnings: Dye & Durham, TransAlta, Carlyle Group, Coty, Maple Leaf Foods, Pet Valu, Bird Construction, Lundin Gold, Walk Disney, Boardwalk REIT, Minto Apartment REIT, Ovintiv, News Corp
  • U.S. Midterm Elections

Wednesday, November 9

  • Notable data: U.S. Wholesale Trade
  • Notable earnings:  Rogers Communications, ROBLOX, TC Energy, Canopy Growth, SeaWorld Entertainment, Wendy’s, First Majestic Silver, iA Financial Corp, Chartwell Retirement Residence, Leon’s Furniture, Kinross Gold, Manulife Financial, Indigo Books & Music, Linamar, Trican Well Service, Freshii, Osisko Gold Royalties, Beyond Meat, Bumble, Wynn Resorts, CCL Industries

Thursday, November 10

  • Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Consumer Price Index
  • Notable earnings: Corby Spirit and Wine, CAE, Canadian Tire, Lion Electric, Cineplex, Cascades, CI Financial, Knight Therapeutics, Saputo, Sierra Wireless
  • Bank of Canada Governor Macklem speaks at the Public Policy Forum in Toronto (focus is on the evolution of Canadian labour markets)

Friday, November 11

  • Notable data: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
  • *NOTE* Remembrance Day in Canada – stock markets open, bond markets closed, Veterans Day in the U.S. – stock markets open, bond markets closed