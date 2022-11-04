Nov 4, 2022
The Week Ahead: Rogers earnings; U.S. CPI
BNN Bloomberg,
Rogers-Shaw deal headed to tribunal hearing
Monday, November 7
- Notable data: U.S. Consumer Credit
- Notable earnings: Franco-Nevada, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Ballard Power Systems, Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive, Lyft, Mosaic, Pizza Pizza Royalty, Groupon, Finning International
- Tuesday, November 8
- Notable data: U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey
- Notable earnings: Dye & Durham, TransAlta, Carlyle Group, Coty, Maple Leaf Foods, Pet Valu, Bird Construction, Lundin Gold, Walk Disney, Boardwalk REIT, Minto Apartment REIT, Ovintiv, News Corp
- U.S. Midterm Elections
Wednesday, November 9
- Notable data: U.S. Wholesale Trade
- Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, ROBLOX, TC Energy, Canopy Growth, SeaWorld Entertainment, Wendy’s, First Majestic Silver, iA Financial Corp, Chartwell Retirement Residence, Leon’s Furniture, Kinross Gold, Manulife Financial, Indigo Books & Music, Linamar, Trican Well Service, Freshii, Osisko Gold Royalties, Beyond Meat, Bumble, Wynn Resorts, CCL Industries
Thursday, November 10
- Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Consumer Price Index
- Notable earnings: Corby Spirit and Wine, CAE, Canadian Tire, Lion Electric, Cineplex, Cascades, CI Financial, Knight Therapeutics, Saputo, Sierra Wireless
- Bank of Canada Governor Macklem speaks at the Public Policy Forum in Toronto (focus is on the evolution of Canadian labour markets)
Friday, November 11
- Notable data: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
- *NOTE* Remembrance Day in Canada – stock markets open, bond markets closed, Veterans Day in the U.S. – stock markets open, bond markets closed