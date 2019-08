The Week Ahead: Round 2 of Ontario pot store licence applications; earnings continue

Monday, August 5

- Canadian market holiday

Tuesday, August 6

- Notable earnings: Martinrea International, Bausch Health, B2Gold, Canaccord Genuity, Maxar Technologies, Mosaic Co., The Walt Disney Co., Papa John's International

- Reserve Bank of Australia releases interest rate decision

Wednesday, August 7

- Notable earnings: Home Capital Group, TMX Group, Manulife Financial, Franco-Nevada, Finning International, Linamar, Iamgold, High Liner Foods, Stantec, Stella-Jones, Lightspeed, Lyft, The New York Times Co.

- Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario starts accepting applications for next round of cannabis retail licences

- Samsung holds Galaxy Unpacked event at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn (4 p.m. ET)

Thursday, August 8

- Notable earnings: Brookfield Asset Management, Onex, Canadian Tire, Cineplex, Sleep Country Canada, Magna International, Saputo, Cronos Group, Quebecor, WSP Global, Inter Pipeline, Hudbay Minerals, CI Financial, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Uber Technologies, Kraft Heinz Co., Lions Gate Entertainment

- Notable data: Canadian new housing price index

- Statistics Canada releases study "Homeownership, mortgage debt and types of mortgage among Canadian families"

Friday, August 9

- Notable earnings: Hydro One, TransAlta, Alcanna, GMP Capital

- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian building permits, Canadian housing starts, China CPI, U.K. GDP