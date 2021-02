The Week Ahead: RRSP contribution deadline; Canada GDP data

Monday, March 1

- Notable data: Canadian current account balance, ISM U.S. manufacturing index

- Notable earnings: Cargojet, Spin Master, Zoom Video Communications, Novavax

- Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy addresses CERAWeek conference (9:50 a.m. ET)

- CERAWeek conference begins. Speakers this week include OPEC Secretary General H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods, Suncor Energy CEO Mark Little, Enbridge CEO Al Monaco

- RRSP contribution deadline for 2020 tax year

- Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou due back in court for extradition hearing

Tuesday, March 2

- Notable data: Canadian GDP (Q4 and December)

- Notable earnings: George Weston, Sleep Country Canada, First National Financial, AutoCanada, Pizza Pizza Royalty, Artis REIT, Target, Nordstrom

Wednesday, March 3

- Notable data: Canadian building permits, ISM U.S. services index

- Notable earnings: Laurentian Bank, MEG Energy, Peyto Exploration, Kinaxis, Element Fleet Management, TransAlta

- Exxon Mobil holds investor day (9:00 a.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book (2:00 p.m. ET)

- OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee holds virtual meeting

- End of public consultation period on CSA review of activist short selling

Thursday, March 4

- Notable data: Canadian labour productivity, U.S. initial jobless claims

- Notable earnings: Martinrea, NFI Group, Chartwell Retirement Residence, Parkland, Algonquin Power & Utilities, Costco, Gap

- Bombardier holds investor day (9:00 a.m. ET)

- OPEC ministerial meeting

Friday, March 5

- Notable data: Canada trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance

- China National People's Congress opens