The Week Ahead: Tech earnings, BoC rate decision
BNN Bloomberg
Monday, October 26
-Notable data: U.S. new home sales
-Notable earnings: West Fraser Timber, MEG Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, Hasbro
-Three-day Toronto Global Forum begins (notable speakers incl. Rockefeller Foundation President Rajiv Shah Tuesday at 1350)
-Federal by-elections in Toronto-Centre and York Centre
-Provincial election in Saskatchewan
-Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou due back in Vancouver court for extradition hearing proceedings
Tuesday, October 27
-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders
-Notable earnings: Teck Resources, Maple Leaf Foods, Restaurant Brands International, Cogeco, Element Fleet Management, Microsoft, Caterpillar, Pfizer, Merck, JetBlue Airways, Harley-Davidson, 3M, Advanced Micro Devices, BP
Wednesday October 28
-Notable earnings: Suncor Energy, Agnico Eagle Mines, Allied Properties REIT, Boeing, UPS, Ford Motor, Mastercard, Visa, GE, eBay
-Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and monetary policy report (1000, plus 1115 news conference)
-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai address U.S. Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Big Tech's online liabilities (1000)
Thursday, October 29
-Notable data: Canadian building permits, U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. GDP (Q3 - advance)
-Notable earnings: Shopify, Newmont, RioCan REIT, Fairfax Financial Holdings, TC Energy, Husky Energy, Cenovus Energy, Crescent Point Energy, Whitecap Resources, Aecon Group, Gildan Activewear, ConocoPhillips, Amazon.com, Apple, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, Starbucks, Molson Coors, Yum! Brands, Kraft Heinz
-European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (845)
Friday, October 30
-Notable data: Canadian GDP (August), U.S. personal income and spending
-Notable earnings: Imperial Oil, Fortis, SNC-Lavalin, Shaw Communications, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Under Armour