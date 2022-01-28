Jan 28, 2022
The Week Ahead: Tech earnings, GDP data and jobs reports
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, January 31
- Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices
- Parliamentary Budget Officer releases costing note “Underused Housing Tax Act"
- International Energy Agency releases quarterly report on global natural gas markets
- Ontario easing certain capacity restrictions (includes resuming indoor dining at restaurants and reopening cinemas)
Tuesday, February 1
- Notable data: Canadian GDP (Nov)
- Notable earnings: Imperial Oil, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Alphabet, Exxon Mobil, United Parcel Service, General Motors, Advanced Micro Devices, Starbucks
Wednesday, February 2
- Notable data: Canadian building permits, ISM U.S. manufacturing index
- Notable earnings: Suncor Energy, CGI, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm
- Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle participates in International Swaps and Derivatives Association panel "Canadian Benchmark Reform – The Road Ahead" (1000)
- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins address Senate Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce hearing (1500)
- OPEC+ meeting
Thursday, February 3
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims and ISM services index
- Notable earnings: BCE, Lightspeed, Open Text, Interfor, Resolute Forest Products, BP, Amazon.com, Ford Motor, ConocoPhillips, Merck, Snap
- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (700)
- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (745)
- Toronto Regional Real Estate Board holds market outlook virtual event (1000)
- U.S. Senate Banking Committee holds nomination hearing for Sarah Bloom Raskin as U.S. Fed vice-chair, plus Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson as governors (1000)
Friday, February 4
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls
- Notable earnings: Brookfield Renewable Partners