Columnist image
Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

|Archive

Monday, January 31

  • Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices
  • Parliamentary Budget Officer releases costing note “Underused Housing Tax Act"
  • International Energy Agency releases quarterly report on global natural gas markets 
  • Ontario easing certain capacity restrictions (includes resuming indoor dining at restaurants and reopening cinemas) 

Tuesday, February 1

  • Notable data: Canadian GDP (Nov)
  • Notable earnings: Imperial Oil, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Alphabet, Exxon Mobil, United Parcel Service, General Motors, Advanced Micro Devices, Starbucks

Wednesday, February 2

  • Notable data: Canadian building permits, ISM U.S. manufacturing index 
  • Notable earnings: Suncor Energy, CGI, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm  
  • Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle participates in International Swaps and Derivatives Association panel "Canadian Benchmark Reform – The Road Ahead" (1000) 
  • Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins address Senate Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce hearing (1500) 
  • OPEC+ meeting 

Thursday, February 3

  • Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims and ISM services index
  • Notable earnings: BCE, Lightspeed, Open Text, Interfor, Resolute Forest Products, BP, Amazon.com, Ford Motor, ConocoPhillips, Merck, Snap 
  • Bank of England releases interest rate decision (700) 
  • European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (745) 
  • Toronto Regional Real Estate Board holds market outlook virtual event (1000) 
  • U.S. Senate Banking Committee holds nomination hearing for Sarah Bloom Raskin as U.S. Fed vice-chair, plus Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson as governors (1000) 

Friday, February 4

  • Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls 
  • Notable earnings: Brookfield Renewable Partners 