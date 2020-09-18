Sep 18, 2020
The Week Ahead: Throne speech; CERB comes to an end
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, September 21
-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index
-CMHC releases quarterly Housing Market Assessment (1000)
-Canadian Payroll Association releases annual survey of working Canadians
Tuesday, September 22
-Notable data: U.S. existing home sales
-Notable earnings: Aurora Cannabis, WildBrain, Nike
-U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin address U.S. House Financial Services Committee (1030)
-Tesla holds annual meeting (1630)
-Supreme Court of Canada to hear Saskatchewan, Ontario appeals of carbon tax (continues Wednesday)
Wednesday, September 23
-Notable earnings: AGF Management
-Governor General Julie Payette delivers speech from the throne
Thursday, September 24
-Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. new home sales
-Notable earnings: BlackBerry, Costco Wholesale
-U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin address U.S. House Financial Services Committee (1000)
-CMHC CEO Evan Siddall among speakers at Bloomberg Canadian Fixed Income conference (1255)
Friday, September 25
-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders
NOTE: Transition to simplified EI system begins on Sept. 27