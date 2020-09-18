The Week Ahead: Throne speech; CERB comes to an end

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

Monday, September 21

-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index

-CMHC releases quarterly Housing Market Assessment (1000)

-Canadian Payroll Association releases annual survey of working Canadians

Tuesday, September 22

-Notable data: U.S. existing home sales

-Notable earnings: Aurora Cannabis, WildBrain, Nike

-U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin address U.S. House Financial Services Committee (1030)

-Tesla holds annual meeting (1630)

-Supreme Court of Canada to hear Saskatchewan, Ontario appeals of carbon tax (continues Wednesday)

Wednesday, September 23

-Notable earnings: AGF Management

-Governor General Julie Payette delivers speech from the throne

Thursday, September 24

-Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. new home sales

-Notable earnings: BlackBerry, Costco Wholesale

-U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin address U.S. House Financial Services Committee (1000)

-CMHC CEO Evan Siddall among speakers at Bloomberg Canadian Fixed Income conference (1255)

Friday, September 25

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

NOTE: Transition to simplified EI system begins on Sept. 27