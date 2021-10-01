Monday, October 4

  • Notable data: Building Permits (Aug), US Factory Orders (Aug), OPEC+ Meeting, Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver releases September home sales figures
  • Notable earnings: The Williams Companies
  • Cineplex/Cineworld case continues at Ontario Superior Court of Justice (1000)

Tuesday, October 5

  • Notable data: TRREB releases September home sales figures, Merchandise Trade Balance (Aug), US Goods & Services Trade Balance (Aug), ISM Services PMI
  • Notable earnings: PepsiCo
  • Grow Up Conference and Expo cannabis event
  • Cineplex/Cineworld case continues at Ontario Superior Court of Justice (1000)

Wednesday, October 6

  • Notable data: US ADP National Employment Report (Sept)
  • Notable earnings: Constellation Brands
  • Nike’s AGM, General Motors’ Investor Day
  • Cineplex/Cineworld case continues at Ontario Superior Court of Justice (1000)
  • Economic Club of Canada hosts Empowering the Next Generation of Indigenous Female Leaders in Canada

Thursday, October 7

  • Notable data: US Challenger Layoff Report, US Initial Claims, US Consumer Credit
  • Notable earnings: Tilray
  • Cineplex/Cineworld case continues at Ontario Superior Court of Justice (1000)
  • BoC Governor Macklem speaks (by videoconference) on global financial architecture to the Council on Foreign Relations (12pm)
  • Air Canada President and CEO Michael Rousseau gives talk at Canadian Club (1130)
  • Tesla’s AGM

Friday, October 8

  • Notable data: Employment Report (Sept), US Employment Report (Sept), US Wholesale Trade (Aug)
  • Notable earnings: MTY Food Group
  • Cineplex/Cineworld case continues at Ontario Superior Court of Justice (1000)