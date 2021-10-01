Oct 1, 2021
The Week Ahead: Toronto home sale figures for September; Macklem speaks
BNN Bloomberg
Monday, October 4
- Notable data: Building Permits (Aug), US Factory Orders (Aug), OPEC+ Meeting, Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver releases September home sales figures
- Notable earnings: The Williams Companies
- Cineplex/Cineworld case continues at Ontario Superior Court of Justice (1000)
Tuesday, October 5
- Notable data: TRREB releases September home sales figures, Merchandise Trade Balance (Aug), US Goods & Services Trade Balance (Aug), ISM Services PMI
- Notable earnings: PepsiCo
- Grow Up Conference and Expo cannabis event
- Cineplex/Cineworld case continues at Ontario Superior Court of Justice (1000)
Wednesday, October 6
- Notable data: US ADP National Employment Report (Sept)
- Notable earnings: Constellation Brands
- Nike’s AGM, General Motors’ Investor Day
- Cineplex/Cineworld case continues at Ontario Superior Court of Justice (1000)
- Economic Club of Canada hosts Empowering the Next Generation of Indigenous Female Leaders in Canada
Thursday, October 7
- Notable data: US Challenger Layoff Report, US Initial Claims, US Consumer Credit
- Notable earnings: Tilray
- Cineplex/Cineworld case continues at Ontario Superior Court of Justice (1000)
- BoC Governor Macklem speaks (by videoconference) on global financial architecture to the Council on Foreign Relations (12pm)
- Air Canada President and CEO Michael Rousseau gives talk at Canadian Club (1130)
- Tesla’s AGM
Friday, October 8
- Notable data: Employment Report (Sept), US Employment Report (Sept), US Wholesale Trade (Aug)
- Notable earnings: MTY Food Group
- Cineplex/Cineworld case continues at Ontario Superior Court of Justice (1000)