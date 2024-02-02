Monday Feb. 5

  • Notable data: Bank of Canada fourth quarter Market Participants Survey
  • Earnings: Tyson Foods, McDonalds, Caterpillar, Simon Property Group, Palantir, TMX Group

Tuesday Feb. 6

  • Notable data: Toronto housing numbers from TRREB, Statistics Canada building permits, Ivey PMI data for Canada
  • Other: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speech
  • Earnings: Precision Drilling, KKR, Eli Lilly, Frontier Airlines, Madison Square Garden Inc., Hertz, Chipotle, Dupont, Snap Inc., Microstrategy, Algoma Steel, Ford

Wednesday Feb. 7

  • Notable data: Merchandise trade balance in Canada and U.S.
  • Earnings: Goodyear, CVS, Spirit Airlines, Hilton, Roblox, Heroux-Devtek, Uber, Brookfield Asset Management, Sun Life, McKesson, Paypal, Disney, Sherritt, Wynn Resorts, Mattel

Thursday Feb. 8

  • Notable data U.S. jobless claims data
  • Earnings: BCE, Cameco, ConocoPhillips, Harley Davidson, Thomson-Reuters, Hershey, Rogers Sugar, Lightspeed, Cineplex, Aurora Cannabis, Bombardier, Under Armour, Brookfield Corp, TFI, Russel Metals, Affirm, Saputo

Friday Feb. 9

  • Notable data: Statistics Canada jobs numbers for January
  • Earnings: Telus, Pepsi, Magna, Fortis, Canopy Growth