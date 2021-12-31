1h ago
The Week Ahead: Trade data; Georgia runoff elections
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, January 4
- OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee holds virtual meeting
Tuesday, January 5
- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index
- Georgia holds Senate runoff elections
Wednesday, January 6
- IIROC hearing to set date of disciplinary hearing in matter of Gary Ng (10:00. Background)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (14:00)
- Canada's ban on flights from the U.K. scheduled to expire
Thursday, January 7
- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. trade balance, ISM U.S. services index
- Notable earnings: Constellation Brands, Walgreen Boots Alliance, Bed Bath & Beyond
Friday, January 7
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls