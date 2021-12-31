Monday, January 4

  • OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee holds virtual meeting

Tuesday, January 5

  • Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index
  • Georgia holds Senate runoff elections

Wednesday, January 6

  • IIROC hearing to set date of disciplinary hearing in matter of Gary Ng (10:00. Background)
  • U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (14:00)
  • Canada's ban on flights from the U.K. scheduled to expire

Thursday, January 7

  • Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. trade balance, ISM U.S. services index 
  • Notable earnings: Constellation Brands, Walgreen Boots Alliance, Bed Bath & Beyond

Friday, January 7

  • Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls