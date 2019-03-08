Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, March 11

- Notable earnings: Linamar

- Notable data: U.S. retail sales

- Canadian government holds technical briefing on 600 MHz spectrum auction (11 a.m. ET)

- IHS CERAWeek energy conference begins in Houston (runs to Friday)

- International Energy Agency releases Oil 2019 report

Tuesday, March 12

- Notable data: U.S. CPI

- RBC CEO Dave McKay presents at RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference in New York (8 a.m. ET)

- Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau addresses Calgary Chamber of Commerce (9:30 a.m. ET)

- Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan testifies at U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing "An Examination of Wells Fargo's Pattern of Consumer Abuses" (10 a.m. ET)

- CMHC to release report on foreign buyers in the condo market

- U.K. Parliament to vote on Theresa May's Brexit plan

Wednesday, March 13

- Notable earnings: Empire Company, Quebecor, NFI Group

- Notable data: Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index, U.S. durable goods orders, China industrial production and retail sales

- Restaurant Brands International presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference in New York (2:40 p.m. ET)

- U.K. Parliament to vote on no-deal Brexit if May's plan is defeated on Tuesday

Thursday, March 14

- Notable earnings: WSP Global, Alcanna, Transat, Dorel Industries, Oracle, Broadcom

- Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, Canadian new housing price index, U.S. new home sales

- Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins delivers speech in Vancouver (7:05 p.m. ET, remarks on bank site at 6:50 p.m. ET)

- U.K. Parliament to vote on Brexit extension if no-deal Brexit defeated on Wednesday

- Tesla Model Y to be unveiled in Los Angeles

Friday, March 15

- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian existing home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index