Monday, October 12

- TSX closed for Thanksgiving

- U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee begins hearing to consider nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court of the United States

Tuesday, October 13

- Notable data: U.S. CPI

- Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, Delta Air Lines, Johnson & Johnson

- International Energy Agency releases World Energy Outlook (4:30 a.m. ET)

- International Monetary Fund release World Economic Outlook (8:30 a.m. ET)

- Former Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speak at Bloomberg Canadian Fixed Income Conference (11:40 a.m. ET and 12:40 p.m. ET, respectively)

- Apple holds product launch event (1 p.m. ET)

- Newcrest Mining begins trading on the TSX

- Two-day Amazon Prime Day promotion begins

Wednesday, October 14

- Notable earnings: Aritzia, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, United Airlines, Alcoa

- G20 finance ministers and central bankers hold virtual meeting

- Deadline for Unifor, Fiat-Chrysler to reach labour agreement

Thursday, October 15

- Notable data: Canadian existing home sales, U.S. initial jobless claims

- Notable earnings: Aphria, Morgan Stanley, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Friday, October 16

- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. retail sales

- Notable earnings: Schlumberger