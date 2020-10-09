19h ago
The Week Ahead: U.S. bank earnings, Apple product launch, Prime Day
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, October 12
- TSX closed for Thanksgiving
- U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee begins hearing to consider nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court of the United States
Tuesday, October 13
- Notable data: U.S. CPI
- Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, Delta Air Lines, Johnson & Johnson
- International Energy Agency releases World Energy Outlook (4:30 a.m. ET)
- International Monetary Fund release World Economic Outlook (8:30 a.m. ET)
- Former Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speak at Bloomberg Canadian Fixed Income Conference (11:40 a.m. ET and 12:40 p.m. ET, respectively)
- Apple holds product launch event (1 p.m. ET)
- Newcrest Mining begins trading on the TSX
- Two-day Amazon Prime Day promotion begins
Wednesday, October 14
- Notable earnings: Aritzia, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, United Airlines, Alcoa
- G20 finance ministers and central bankers hold virtual meeting
- Deadline for Unifor, Fiat-Chrysler to reach labour agreement
Thursday, October 15
- Notable data: Canadian existing home sales, U.S. initial jobless claims
- Notable earnings: Aphria, Morgan Stanley, Walgreens Boots Alliance
Friday, October 16
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. retail sales
- Notable earnings: Schlumberger