The Week Ahead: U.S. bank earnings; BoC rate decision
BNN Bloomberg
Monday, January 18
-Note: U.S. Markets are closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
-Notable data: Canadian housing starts
Tuesday, January 19
-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales and orders, Canadian wholesale trade
-Notable earnings: Haliburton, Bank of America, Charles Schwab, Goldman Sachs, Netflix, Procter & Gamble
Wednesday, January 20
-Notable data: Canadian consumer price index, Bank of Canada rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report
-Notable earnings: Morgan Stanley, United Airlines, Kinder Morgan
-U.S. Presidential Inauguration
Thursday, January 21
-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index, Canadian ADP National employment report, US Initial jobless claims, US housing starts, US building permits, Philadelphia Fed Index
-Notable earnings: Baker Hughes, CSX, Intel
Friday, January 22
-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, US existing home sales
-Notable earnings: Schlumberger, Score Media and Gaming Inc.