The Week Ahead: U.S. bank earnings; BoC rate decision

Monday, January 18

-Note: U.S. Markets are closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

-Notable data: Canadian housing starts

Tuesday, January 19

-Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales and orders, Canadian wholesale trade

-Notable earnings: Haliburton, Bank of America, Charles Schwab, Goldman Sachs, Netflix, Procter & Gamble

Wednesday, January 20

-Notable data: Canadian consumer price index, Bank of Canada rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report

-Notable earnings: Morgan Stanley, United Airlines, Kinder Morgan

-U.S. Presidential Inauguration

Thursday, January 21

-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index, Canadian ADP National employment report, US Initial jobless claims, US housing starts, US building permits, Philadelphia Fed Index

-Notable earnings: Baker Hughes, CSX, Intel

Friday, January 22

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, US existing home sales

-Notable earnings: Schlumberger, Score Media and Gaming Inc.