Monday, April 11

  • Notable data: China CPI and PPI

Tuesday, April 12

  • Notable data: U.S. CPI
  • Notable earnings: Organigram
  • Enerplus holds analyst and investor update on Bakken strategy (1100)

Wednesday, April 13

  • Notable data: U.S. PPI, China trade balance
  • Notable earnings: Shaw Communications, Cogeco, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Delta Air Lines, Bed Bath & Beyond 
  • Bank of Montreal holds annual meeting (930)
  • Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report (1000, news conference at 1100)
  • International Energy Agency releases monthly oil market report

Thursday, April 14

  • Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales and wholesale trade; U.S. retail sales, initial jobless claims, and University of Michigan consumer sentiment index
  • Notable earnings: Goodfood Market, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Rite Aid
  • European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (745)
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank holds annual meeting (930)

Friday, April 15

  • TSX and U.S. equity markets closed for Good Friday