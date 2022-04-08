1h ago
The Week Ahead: U.S. banks and Shaw earnings; IEA monthly oil report
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, April 11
- Notable data: China CPI and PPI
Tuesday, April 12
- Notable data: U.S. CPI
- Notable earnings: Organigram
- Enerplus holds analyst and investor update on Bakken strategy (1100)
Wednesday, April 13
- Notable data: U.S. PPI, China trade balance
- Notable earnings: Shaw Communications, Cogeco, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Delta Air Lines, Bed Bath & Beyond
- Bank of Montreal holds annual meeting (930)
- Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report (1000, news conference at 1100)
- International Energy Agency releases monthly oil market report
Thursday, April 14
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales and wholesale trade; U.S. retail sales, initial jobless claims, and University of Michigan consumer sentiment index
- Notable earnings: Goodfood Market, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Rite Aid
- European Central Bank releases interest rate decision (745)
- Toronto-Dominion Bank holds annual meeting (930)
Friday, April 15
- TSX and U.S. equity markets closed for Good Friday