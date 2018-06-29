The Week Ahead: U.S.-China tariffs kick in

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, July 2

- Markets closed in Canada

- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

Tuesday, July 3

- U.S. equity markets close at 1 p.m. ET

- Notable data: U.S. factory orders, U.S. durable goods orders

- Automakers to report monthly sales

Wednesday, July 4

- U.S. markets closed

Thursday, July 5

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2 p.m. ET)

Friday, July 6

- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance

- Calgary Stampede begins

- U.S. additional tariffs on US$34 billion of Chinese imports take effect