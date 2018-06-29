1h ago
The Week Ahead: U.S.-China tariffs kick in
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
Monday, July 2
- Markets closed in Canada
- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index
Tuesday, July 3
- U.S. equity markets close at 1 p.m. ET
- Notable data: U.S. factory orders, U.S. durable goods orders
- Automakers to report monthly sales
Wednesday, July 4
- U.S. markets closed
Thursday, July 5
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting (2 p.m. ET)
Friday, July 6
- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance
- Calgary Stampede begins
- U.S. additional tariffs on US$34 billion of Chinese imports take effect