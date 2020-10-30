The Week Ahead: U.S. elections, gold sector earnings

BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.

Monday, November 2

- Notable data: ISM U.S. manufacturing index

- Notable earnings: Nutrien, CT REIT, Gibson Energy, Baytex Energy, Mosaic Co., Mondelez International

Tuesday, November 3

- U.S. elections

- Notable data: U.S. factory orders

- Notable earnings: Cargojet, Thomson Reuters, Intact Financial, Indigo Books & Music, Hudbay Minerals, Finning International, B2Gold, Bausch Health, Wayfair

Wednesday, November 4

- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance, ISM U.S. services index

- Notable earnings: TMX Group, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Iamgold, Kinross Gold, Franco-Nevada, WSP Global, Choice Properties REIT, GFL Environmental, Cameco, TransAlta, Tourmaline Oil, Fitbit, Expedia Group

- Toronto Regional Real Estate Board releases monthly sales data

- Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Superintendent Jeremy Rudin and Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips among speakers at OSC Dialogue

- U.S. federal judge scheduled to hold hearing on Trump administration's attempt to effectively ban TikTok in the U.S.

Thursday, November 5

- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims

- Notable earnings: Barrick Gold, Canadian Natural Resources, BCE, Quebecor, Canadian Tire, Open Text, Lightspeed POS, Saputo, Chartwell Retirement Residences, Bombardier, Cronos Group, General Motors, Uber Technologies, Live Nation, Zoetis, The New York Times Co., Cinemark Holdings, Square, Peloton Interactive,

- Bank of England releases interest rate decision (7 a.m. ET)

- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision (2 p.m. ET, plus 2:30 p.m. ET news conference)

- Ontario government presents budget

Friday, November 6

- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, U.S. non-farm payrolls

- Notable earnings: Enbridge, Hydro One, Magna International, Canaccord Genuity, CVS Health

- End of initial 28-day modified Stage 2 restrictions period for Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region in Ontario