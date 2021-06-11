Monday, June 14

  • Notable data:  Canadian manufacturing sales
  • Notable earnings: Hexo
  • Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada officials hold technical briefing on 3500MHz wireless spectrum auction (1100)
  • Finning International holds virtual investor day (1100)
  • BMO CEO Darryl White addresses Morgan Stanley conference (1530)
  • NATO summit in Brussels

Tuesday, June 15

  • Notable data: Canadian housing starts, existing home sales, and industrial product price index flash estimate (May); U.S. retail sales, producer price index, and capacity utilization
  • Notable earnings: Oracle
  • Federal auction of 3500 MHz wireless spectrum scheduled to begin
  • Earliest date for British Columbia to enter Step 2 of restart

Wednesday, June 16

  • Notable data: Canadian consumer price index, and wholesale trade; U.S. building permits and housing starts; China retail sales, industrial production, fixed-asset investments
  • Alberta Finance Minister Doug Schweitzer addresses Calgary Chamber of Commerce (1200)
  • U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts (1400, plus 1430 news conference)
  • Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem addresses Senate Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce (1830)
  • U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Russia President Vladimir Putin in Geneva

Thursday, June 17

  • Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions; U.S. initial jobless claims
  • U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses U.S. House Ways and Means Committee (1000)
  • U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission expected to deliver decision on Bitcoin exchange-traded funds

Friday, June 18 – No notable scheduled events