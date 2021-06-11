18h ago
The Week Ahead: U.S. Fed release interest rate decision
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, June 14
- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales
- Notable earnings: Hexo
- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada officials hold technical briefing on 3500MHz wireless spectrum auction (1100)
- Finning International holds virtual investor day (1100)
- BMO CEO Darryl White addresses Morgan Stanley conference (1530)
- NATO summit in Brussels
Tuesday, June 15
- Notable data: Canadian housing starts, existing home sales, and industrial product price index flash estimate (May); U.S. retail sales, producer price index, and capacity utilization
- Notable earnings: Oracle
- Federal auction of 3500 MHz wireless spectrum scheduled to begin
- Earliest date for British Columbia to enter Step 2 of restart
Wednesday, June 16
- Notable data: Canadian consumer price index, and wholesale trade; U.S. building permits and housing starts; China retail sales, industrial production, fixed-asset investments
- Alberta Finance Minister Doug Schweitzer addresses Calgary Chamber of Commerce (1200)
- U.S. Federal Reserve releases interest rate decision and updated forecasts (1400, plus 1430 news conference)
- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem addresses Senate Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce (1830)
- U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Russia President Vladimir Putin in Geneva
Thursday, June 17
- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions; U.S. initial jobless claims
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses U.S. House Ways and Means Committee (1000)
- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission expected to deliver decision on Bitcoin exchange-traded funds
Friday, June 18 – No notable scheduled events