May 10, 2024
The Week Ahead: U.S. inflation data due; Canada Housing Starts
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, May 13
- 8:30 a.m. Canada Building Permits (March)
- Earnings: Emera, Premium Brands
Tuesday, May 14
- 8:30 a.m. Canada Wholesale Trade (March)
- U.S. Producer Price Index (April)
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. Fed Chair Powell speaks to the Netherlands’ Foreign Bankers’ Association
- Earnings: Centerra Gold, Hydro One, Hudbay Minerals, Keyera, Element Fleet, Mattr, H&R REIT, Superior Plus, Peyto Exploration, Home Depot
Wednesday, May 15
- 8:15 a.m. Canada Housing Starts (April) [expected]
- 8:30 a.m. Canada Manufacturing Sales & Orders (March)
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. Consumer Price Index (April)
- U.S. Retail Sales (April)
- 9:00 a.m. Canada Existing Home Sales, MLS Home Price Index (April)
- Earnings: Boralex, SNC-Lavalin, Boyd Group, Birchcliff Energy, Northland Power, Cisco Systems
Thursday, May 16
- Earnings: Lightspeed Commerce, Canada Goose, ATS, Walmart, Deere & Co, Take-Two Interactive, Applied Materials
Friday, May 17
- Earnings: Ross Stores