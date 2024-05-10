Monday, May 13

  • 8:30 a.m. Canada Building Permits (March) 
  • Earnings: Emera, Premium Brands

Tuesday, May 14

  • 8:30 a.m. Canada Wholesale Trade (March)
  • U.S. Producer Price Index (April)
  • 10:00 a.m. U.S. Fed Chair Powell speaks to the Netherlands’ Foreign Bankers’ Association
  • Earnings: Centerra Gold, Hydro One, Hudbay Minerals, Keyera, Element Fleet, Mattr, H&R REIT, Superior Plus, Peyto Exploration, Home Depot

Wednesday, May 15

  • 8:15 a.m. Canada Housing Starts (April) [expected]
  • 8:30 a.m. Canada Manufacturing Sales & Orders (March)
  • 8:30 a.m. U.S. Consumer Price Index (April)
  • U.S. Retail Sales (April)
  • 9:00 a.m. Canada Existing Home Sales, MLS Home Price Index (April)
  • Earnings: Boralex, SNC-Lavalin, Boyd Group, Birchcliff Energy, Northland Power, Cisco Systems

Thursday, May 16

  • Earnings: Lightspeed Commerce, Canada Goose, ATS, Walmart, Deere & Co, Take-Two Interactive, Applied Materials

Friday, May 17

  • Earnings: Ross Stores