Jun 9, 2023
The Week Ahead: U.S. interest rate decision; MLS Home Price Index
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, June 12
- Notable earnings: Oracle Corp
Tuesday, June 13
- Notable data: U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey, U.S. Consumer Price Index
- Notable earnings: Major Drilling
- FOMC Meeting Begins
Wednesday, June 14
- Notable data: National Balance Sheet Accounts, U.S. Producer Price Index
- Notable earnings: Reitmans Canada, Lennar Corp
- IEA annual medium-term oil market report, Oil 2023, IEA is also releasing the monthly Oil Market Report
- 1400: FOMC Announcement and Summary of Economic Projections
- 1430: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s Press Briefing
- Caterpillar AGM
Thursday, June 15
- Notable data: Housing Starts, Construction Investment, Manufacturing Sales & Orders, Existing Home Sales, MLS Home Price Index, U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Retail Sales, U.S. Trade Prices, Philadelphia Fed Index, Empire State Manufacturing Survey, U.S. Industrial Prod., Cap. Utilization, U.S. Business Inventories
- Notable earnings: Kroger, Adobe
- U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Chief James Bullard expected to speak at “The Future of Macroeconomic Policy” conference in Oslo
- U.S. Open Golf Championship will be played in L.A., through June 18
Friday, June 16
- Notable data: Wholesale Trade, International Securities Transactions, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index