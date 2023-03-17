Mar 17, 2023
The Week Ahead: U.S. President Joe Biden visits Canada; FOMC meeting
BNN Bloomberg,
Panel discussion on the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank and the U.S. monetary policy implications
Monday, March 20
- Notable earnings: Foot Locker, Resolute Forest Products
Tuesday, March 21
- Notable data: Consumer Price Index, U.S. Existing Home Sales
- Notable earnings: Canadian Solar, Nike, GameStop
- FOMC Meeting Begins
- Quebec Budget
- New Brunswick Budget
Wednesday, March 22
- Notable earnings: AGF Management, Winnebago Industries, KB Home, ECN Capital
- 1330: Bank of Canada Summary of Deliberations for the Mar. 8 policy decision
- 1400: FOMC Announcement and Summary of Economic Projections
- 1430: Fed Chair Powell’s Press Briefing
- Saskatchewan Budget
Thursday, March 23
- Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. New Home Sales
- Notable earnings: BRP Inc., General Mills, Darden Restaurants
- Ontario Budget
- Nova Scotia Budget
- U.S. President Joe Biden’s first in-person visit to Canada since becoming president, meets with PM Trudeau
Friday, March 25
- Notable data: Retail Sales, U.S. Durable Goods Orders
- U.S. President Joe Biden in Canada