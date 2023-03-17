Monday, March 20

  • Notable earnings: Foot Locker, Resolute Forest Products

Tuesday, March 21

  • Notable data: Consumer Price Index, U.S. Existing Home Sales
  • Notable earnings: Canadian Solar, Nike, GameStop
  • FOMC Meeting Begins
  • Quebec Budget
  • New Brunswick Budget

Wednesday, March 22

  • Notable earnings: AGF Management, Winnebago Industries, KB Home, ECN Capital
  • 1330: Bank of Canada Summary of Deliberations for the Mar. 8 policy decision
  • 1400: FOMC Announcement and Summary of Economic Projections
  • 1430: Fed Chair Powell’s Press Briefing
  • Saskatchewan Budget

Thursday, March 23

  • Notable data: U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. New Home Sales
  • Notable earnings: BRP Inc., General Mills, Darden Restaurants
  • Ontario Budget
  • Nova Scotia Budget
  • U.S. President Joe Biden’s first in-person visit to Canada since becoming president, meets with PM Trudeau

Friday, March 25

  • Notable data: Retail Sales, U.S. Durable Goods Orders
  • U.S. President Joe Biden in Canada