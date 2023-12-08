Dec 8, 2023
The Week Ahead: U.S. rate decision, Macklem speech
BNN Bloomberg,
Monday, Dec. 11
- Notable data: Bloomberg Nanos Confidence
- Notable earnings: Oracle Corp.
Tuesday, Dec. 12
- Notable data: U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey (November), U.S. Consumer Price Index (November)
- Notable earnings: Transcontinental
- FOMC Meeting Begins
Wednesday, Dec. 13
- Notable data: National Balance Sheet Accounts, U.S. Producer Price Index (November)
- Notable earnings: Dollarama, Lithium Americas Corp., Adobe
- 2:00 p.m.: FOMC Announcement and Summary of Economic Projections
- 2:30 p.m.: U.S. Fed Chair Powell’s Press Briefing
Thursday, Dec. 14
- Notable data: Manufacturing Sales & Orders (October), U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Retail Sales, U.S. Trade Price Indices (November), U.S. Business Inventories (October)
- Notable earnings: Empire, Costco Wholesale, Lennar
- 12:00 p.m.: Empire conference call
Friday, Dec. 15
- Notable data: Housing Starts, Wholesale Trade (October), International Securities Transactions (October), Empire State Manufacturing Survey (December)
- Notable earnings: Steel Dynamics, Darden Restaurants
- 12:25 p.m.: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks in Toronto