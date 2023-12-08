Monday, Dec. 11

  • Notable data: Bloomberg Nanos Confidence
  • Notable earnings: Oracle Corp.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

  • Notable data: U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey (November), U.S. Consumer Price Index (November)
  • Notable earnings: Transcontinental
  • FOMC Meeting Begins

Wednesday, Dec. 13

  • Notable data: National Balance Sheet Accounts, U.S. Producer Price Index (November)
  • Notable earnings: Dollarama, Lithium Americas Corp., Adobe
  • 2:00 p.m.: FOMC Announcement and Summary of Economic Projections
  • 2:30 p.m.: U.S. Fed Chair Powell’s Press Briefing

Thursday, Dec. 14

  • Notable data: Manufacturing Sales & Orders (October), U.S. Initial Jobless Claims, U.S. Retail Sales, U.S. Trade Price Indices (November), U.S. Business Inventories (October)
  • Notable earnings: Empire, Costco Wholesale, Lennar
  • 12:00 p.m.: Empire conference call

Friday, Dec. 15

  • Notable data: Housing Starts, Wholesale Trade (October), International Securities Transactions (October), Empire State Manufacturing Survey (December)
  • Notable earnings: Steel Dynamics, Darden Restaurants
  • 12:25 p.m.: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks in Toronto