Noah Zivitz

Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg

Monday, May 16

  • Notable data: Canadian housing starts, manufacturing sales, wholesale trade, and existing home sales; China retail sales, industrial production, and fixed-asset investment
  • 13F filing deadline in U.S. for large institutional investors

Tuesday, May 17

  • Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. retail sales
  • Notable earnings: Walmart, Home Depot
  • U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at Wall Street Journal conference (1400)
  • Canadian Pacific Railway CFO Nadeem Velani addresses RBC Capital markets conference (1450)

Wednesday, May 18

  • Notable data: Canadian CPI and Teranet/National Bank home price index, U.S. housing starts and building permits
  • Notable earnings: Cisco Systems, Lowe's, Target, TJX
  • Enbridge President and CEO Al Monaco addresses Canadian Club of Toronto (1145)
  • G7 finance ministers and central bank governors open three-day meeting in Bonn, Germany

Thursday, May 19

  • Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. initial jobless claims and existing home sales
  • Notable earnings: Lightspeed Commerce, CAE

Friday, May 20

  • Notable earnings: Deere & Co.