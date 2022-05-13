29m ago
The Week Ahead: Walmart, Home Depot earnings; Existing home sales, wholesale trade
By Noah Zivitz
Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg
Monday, May 16
- Notable data: Canadian housing starts, manufacturing sales, wholesale trade, and existing home sales; China retail sales, industrial production, and fixed-asset investment
- 13F filing deadline in U.S. for large institutional investors
Tuesday, May 17
- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions, U.S. retail sales
- Notable earnings: Walmart, Home Depot
- U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at Wall Street Journal conference (1400)
- Canadian Pacific Railway CFO Nadeem Velani addresses RBC Capital markets conference (1450)
Wednesday, May 18
- Notable data: Canadian CPI and Teranet/National Bank home price index, U.S. housing starts and building permits
- Notable earnings: Cisco Systems, Lowe's, Target, TJX
- Enbridge President and CEO Al Monaco addresses Canadian Club of Toronto (1145)
- G7 finance ministers and central bank governors open three-day meeting in Bonn, Germany
Thursday, May 19
- Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. initial jobless claims and existing home sales
- Notable earnings: Lightspeed Commerce, CAE
Friday, May 20
- Notable earnings: Deere & Co.