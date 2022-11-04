(Bloomberg) -- “Whenever I stay at a White Lotus I always have a memorable time,” says the sensational Jennifer Coolidge as the wealthy and unstable Tanya McQuoid-Hunt (née McQuoid) in HBO’s smash hit satire. And with the second season of The White Lotus seeing garnering both critical acclaim and a rise in viewership, fans are keen to have a memorable time of their own.

To plan a Sicilian summer and savor an aperitivo in the sea air, you, too, for €1,000 and up a night, can check in at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace, one of the best places to stay in Sicily. The luxury hotel in Taormina on the sparkling blue Ionian Sea started out as a monastery in the 14th century and welcomed pilgrims on religious journeys, a far cry from the sun-dappled, hedonistic playground for the wealthy it doubles as in the show.

“Our guests appreciate the authenticity of the destination, its historical heritage, the beauty, passion and warmth of the people and of course, the delicious Sicilian food,” says Lorenzo Maraviglia, the hotel’s manager.

Just don’t expect it to look exactly like it does on TV. The production design team leaned into the Sicilian vibes of the location to transform the Four Seasons into the perfect set for the monied, self-centered tourists visiting the fictional White Lotus.

“The Four Seasons San Domenico Palace provided a good start,” says production designer Cristina Onori, who previously worked on HBO’s Rome and the larger-than-life fashion saga House of Gucci.

Long a playground for the wealthy, famous and powerful, the hotel, says Onori, has a grand past that can still be felt in the building—it hosted names like Oscar Wilde, Rita Hayworth and Elizabeth Taylor. (In more modern times it welcomed world leaders at the 2017 G-7 summit.) Using that historic structure as base, Onori’s goal was to lean heavily into well-known Sicilian decorations to both amp up the Italian sense of place and heighten the drama, transforming the Four Seasons’ clean and elegant design with color, ceramics and religious iconography.

“We added the famous Sicilian colorful ceramics like pine cones, plates, heads and vases everywhere, from the public spaces of the hotel into the rooms,” says the designer. The items were collected one by one in workshops from around the island, particularly from Caltagirone, the ceramics capital of Sicily, where in almost every corner of the town artists can be seen creating colorful pieces in their workshops.

In the first episode, the show brings up the ceramic Testa di Moro statues that tell the legend of a young Sicilian girl who was seduced by a Moor, only to discover that the man was married with a family. The deceived girl cut the lying man’s head off and used it as a vase—some thematic heft in a show with unfaithful characters and the dead body seen in that episode.

The bedrooms also have additional art that reflect the characters. McQuoid-Hunt’s has a painting of the exploding Mt. Etna volcano in her suite, showcasing her personality and the fiery Sicilian location.

The hotel itself was on board with the production, with Maraviglia calling it an exciting opportunity: “The team was very professional,” he says. “I didn’t realize that they had a serious interest in understanding real hotel dynamics until the actress who played the general manager actually asked if she could sit in on our meetings to be able to really delve into the part.”

The production team even redesigned the hotel’s main entrance, to create a fountain that provided an energetic focal point for viewers and arriving guests.

“We started from a basin that was already there—it was probably a well from the old monastery—and then added a square base in marble and a column with a small basin on top to create a fountain,” says Onori. “We used and assembled remains of ancient stone that was collected in the area. Water and greenery completed the idea.”

Paintings that depict ancient Greece were added to the hotel’s main reception for the show. And Taormina itself is filled with ruins, including the third century B.C. Greek theater that could once host up to 10,000 spectators. It’s still used as a venue for concerts and events. The ancient and the modern live side by side in Sicily.

White Lotus’s design highlights the Sicilian history and the sexual politics satire the second season is based on, but the Four Seasons San Domenico is also famous as the birthplace of another fictional scandal. D.H. Lawrence and his wife were guests in the early 1920s, and the inspiration for his notorious novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover was allegedly influenced by a liaison between Lawrence’s wife and a local donkey driver. Hopefully your own Sicilian holiday is a little lighter on the drama.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.