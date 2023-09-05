The Women Astronauts Who Shattered the Highest Glass Ceiling: Big Take Podcast

In 1978, NASA opened its astronaut training program to women. Bloomberg space reporter Loren Grush recounts their challenges and achievements in her new book The Six: The Untold Story of America’s First Women Astronauts. She joins this episode to talk about the extraordinary careers of Sally Ride, Judy Resnik, Anna Fisher, Kathy Sullivan, Shannon Lucid and Rhea Seddon—and the mark each astronaut left on the history and future of space exploration.

