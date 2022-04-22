(Bloomberg) -- On this episode of “Emma Barnett meets,” former Afghan Women’s Minister Hasina Safi explains what life is like for women and girls under the Taliban now that the U.S. has left, the chaotic nature of last August’s operation to evacuate people from Kabul and her own experience fleeing the country.

As much of the world remains focused on Russia’s war on Ukraine, Safi outlines the need to protect those still at risk inside Afghanistan, provide a vision for the future and decide how best the international community can support the country going forward.

