René Redzepi might run the world’s most famous restaurant, Noma, in Copenhagen, but he doesn’t make his family’s favorite dish.

That distinction goes to his wife Nadine. Her pasta carbonara is the meal most beloved by her daughters and husband. “If I say so myself, I make a fantastic carbonara,” says Redzepi, who is the author of Downtime: Deliciousness at Home (Penguin Random House; $35). “It’s always creamy and silky smooth.”

Her method is fairly conventional: Mix egg yolks, pecorino, and rendered bacon or pancetta that will end up bathing the cooked pasta in a luxurious sauce. But she adds a secret ingredient to the dish, smoked mushroom garum, courtesy of Noma’s vaunted fermentation lab.

But wait: What’s smoked mushroom garum? If you know garum at all, it might be as a fish sauce, made by fermenting the likes of anchovies and mackerel. Noma has put garums on the menu for over a dozen years, during which time they’ve experimented with multiple version.

Over the past two years, the Noma Projects team made the smoked mushroom version a commercial reality. The vegan condiment is made by brewing ‘shrooms with salt and a rice fungus or koji to bring out the fermented flavor. Then it’s cold-smoked before being bottled.

The good news is that the garum is theoretically available to cooks in the U.S. as well as the E.U. and the U.K., with more countries in the works by the time of the next garum release the first week of May.

The bad news: The garum, like reservations at Noma, gets sold out instantaneously. Within two hours of the product launch on March 1, the 8,000 bottles of garum they made, at $30 per bottle, was gone. Annika de Las Heras, the chief operating officer of Noma Projects, says they are working to increase production so that more will be available for upcoming drops.

Back to good news: It’s an optional ingredient in Redzepi’s carbonara, and in several other recipes she developed for the Noma Projects site, from ramen to chili sin carne. Consider it the savory equivalent of vanilla; a booster that adds ineffable background flavor, one that you miss if you know it could be there.

When Redzepi was in the process of creating the recipes for the garum, she secretly tested it on her family. “Everything just tasted better, richer, deeper, so much faster,” she says. “It was fun to use them at home on Sundays and Mondays when René was home for dinner and he would say, “‘This is better than usual, what did you do?’ ‘It’s the garum,’ I would say with a smile.”’

Redzepi’s carbonara is indeed an outstanding version that would take gold in the pasta Olympics. The garum delivers stealth smokiness and a woodsy richness that coats the pasta and accents the funky cured meat and salty cheese. Once you have the garum carbonara, the classic version will seem a little flat. (I did a side-by-side test.)

It’s also a powerful addition to a meatless version made with mushrooms, a recipe that you can also find on the Noma Projects site. “Even being a meat lover, you wouldn’t miss the guanciale,” says Redzepi.

The following recipe is an adapted from Nadine Redzepi and Noma Projects.

Pasta Carbonara

Serves 4

5 oz (125 grams) diced thick bacon slices or pancetta1 cup (about 100 grams or 4 oz) grated Pecorino Romano cheese, plus more for serving1 ½ tbsp (25 grams) smoked mushroom garum (optional)4 large egg yolks2/3 lb (300 grams) dried pasta of choiceFreshly ground black pepperSalt

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add salt. (But not so much that it’s “salty”—you can add more later and the bacon adds salt, too).

Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, render the bacon or pancetta over low heat until the fat is released. Transfer three-quarters of the bacon to a large bowl. Turn up the heat on the remaining bacon and cook until crispy and remove from the heat.

Add the garum, egg yolks, and pecorino to the bacon in the bowl, along with a generous spoonful of bacon fat and mix to a paste.

Cook the pasta in the boiling water until al dente. Set aside 1/2 cup of the cooking water, then drain the pasta, shaking to release the excess water.

Slowly add drops of the pasta cooking water to the large bowl, stirring vigorously. When the mixture is loosened and no longer a thick paste, add the cooked pasta along with black pepper and mix well; if the pasta is a bit dry, add a little more pasta cooking water. Check for seasoning, adding salt if necessary. Transfer the pasta to bowls, top with freshly grated pepper, the crispy bacon and a spoonful of pecorino. Serve immediately.

