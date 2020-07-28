(Bloomberg) -- Three U.K. restaurants and just one in the U.S. make it into the top fine-dining establishments in the world, according to TripAdvisor, whose annual rankings are published today and bear little resemblance to the World’s 50 Best Restaurants and other lists.

Auberge du Vieux Puits, in Fontjoncouse, France, takes first place, followed by La Ville Blanche, in Rospez, France; and then Chila, in Buenos Aires. The U.K. leader is the Black Swan at Oldstead, a pub that previously won. Also in England, the Fat Duck takes 10th place and L’Enclume 14th. None of the three is in London. The top U.S. entry is the French Laundry in Yountville, California, at 24th.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Auberge du Vieux Puits (@auberge_du_vieux_puits) on May 19, 2020 at 4:41am PDT

The so-called Travellers’ Choice winners are calculated based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in 2019 from diners around the world. The awards take into account the quality and quantity of  TripAdvisor reviews and ratings specific to each award category.  The absence of professional and expert judges means the awards tend to differ from other assessments.

For example, there’s no place in the list for winners of the World’s 50 Best, including Eleven Madison Park in New York; Noma, in Copenhagen; nor the current holder, Mirazur, in the south of France.

On the other hand, the winner, Auberge du Vieux Puits, does hold three Michelin stars and TripAdvisor does tend to throw the spotlight on some restaurants, such at the Black Swan, which previously received limited publicity. Here is the list:

  1. Auberge du Vieux Puits, Fontjoncouse, France
  2. La Ville Blanche, Rospez, France
  3. Chila, Buenos Aires
  4. Black Swan at Oldstead, U.K.
  5. Leo, Bogota
  6. Aramburu, Buenos Aires
  7. Restaurant La Maison d'a Cote, Montlivault, France
  8. 040 Restaurante, Santiago
  9. Ise Sueyoshi, Nishiazabu, Japan
  10. The Fat Duck, Bray, U.K.
  11. 5, Stuttgart,Germany
  12. TRB Hutong, Beijing
  13. La Colombe, Constantia, South Africa
  14. L’Enclume, Cartmel, U.K.
  15. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain
  16. Ciel Bleu Restaurant, Amsterdam
  17. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte, Spain
  18. Ristorante Lido '84, Gardone Riviera, Italy
  19. Quintessenza, Trani, Italy
  20. Ristorante Don Alfonso 1890, Sant'Agata sui Due Golfi, Italy
  21. The Grove, Auckland Central, New Zealand
  22. i Latina, Buenos Aires
  23. Uri Buri, Acre, Israel
  24. The French Laundry, Yountville, U.S.
  25. Restaurante Benazuza, Cancun, Mexico

Richard Vines is Chief Food Critic at Bloomberg. Follow him on Twitter @richardvines and Instagram @richard.vines.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.