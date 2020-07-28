The World’s Best Restaurants Right Now Include Three in U.K., One in U.S., TripAdvisor Says

(Bloomberg) -- Three U.K. restaurants and just one in the U.S. make it into the top fine-dining establishments in the world, according to TripAdvisor, whose annual rankings are published today and bear little resemblance to the World’s 50 Best Restaurants and other lists.

Auberge du Vieux Puits, in Fontjoncouse, France, takes first place, followed by La Ville Blanche, in Rospez, France; and then Chila, in Buenos Aires. The U.K. leader is the Black Swan at Oldstead, a pub that previously won. Also in England, the Fat Duck takes 10th place and L’Enclume 14th. None of the three is in London. The top U.S. entry is the French Laundry in Yountville, California, at 24th.

The so-called Travellers’ Choice winners are calculated based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in 2019 from diners around the world. The awards take into account the quality and quantity of TripAdvisor reviews and ratings specific to each award category. The absence of professional and expert judges means the awards tend to differ from other assessments.

For example, there’s no place in the list for winners of the World’s 50 Best, including Eleven Madison Park in New York; Noma, in Copenhagen; nor the current holder, Mirazur, in the south of France.

On the other hand, the winner, Auberge du Vieux Puits, does hold three Michelin stars and TripAdvisor does tend to throw the spotlight on some restaurants, such at the Black Swan, which previously received limited publicity. Here is the list:

Auberge du Vieux Puits, Fontjoncouse, France La Ville Blanche, Rospez, France Chila, Buenos Aires Black Swan at Oldstead, U.K. Leo, Bogota Aramburu, Buenos Aires Restaurant La Maison d'a Cote, Montlivault, France 040 Restaurante, Santiago Ise Sueyoshi, Nishiazabu, Japan The Fat Duck, Bray, U.K. 5, Stuttgart,Germany TRB Hutong, Beijing La Colombe, Constantia, South Africa L’Enclume, Cartmel, U.K. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain Ciel Bleu Restaurant, Amsterdam Martin Berasategui, Lasarte, Spain Ristorante Lido '84, Gardone Riviera, Italy Quintessenza, Trani, Italy Ristorante Don Alfonso 1890, Sant'Agata sui Due Golfi, Italy The Grove, Auckland Central, New Zealand i Latina, Buenos Aires Uri Buri, Acre, Israel The French Laundry, Yountville, U.S. Restaurante Benazuza, Cancun, Mexico

Richard Vines is Chief Food Critic at Bloomberg. Follow him on Twitter @richardvines and Instagram @richard.vines.

