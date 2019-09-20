(Bloomberg) -- SSE Plc and Equinor ASA will build the world’s biggest offshore wind park after winning capacity in a U.K. auction where prices fell so low that costs are now on par with traditional power plants burning fossil fuels.

The projects will deliver power at a set price of 39.65 pounds per megawatt-hour ($49.8), 31% below the level in a similar auction in 2017. The price drop brings the technology in close competition with electricity produced from fossil fuels. It also means that, for the first time, offshore wind farms may not even need to be propped up by government support.

Projects from developers including SSE, Equinor and Innogy won offshore wind power-purchase contracts that will have the capacity to generate as much as 5.5 gigawatts of power, the government said Friday. That includes a joint SSE-Equinor project off England’s east coast to build the biggest single offshore wind park in the world.

The area is known as Dogger Bank, off the coast of Yorkshire. Three projects by Equinor and SSE were approved in the zone for a total generation of 3.6 gigawatts. Another 1.4 gigawatt project developed by Innogy was also approved in the same area.

Equinor’s success at the auction is a key step in its transition to becoming a broader energy company than just an oil and gas major. The state-controlled Norwegian company has a target of investing as much as 20% of its capital in new energy solutions by 2030.

Retail Sale

SSE winning capacity will accelerate its shift away from a traditional utility to an energy company focused on renewable power and grids. The Scottish company has agreed to sell its U.K. domestic supply business to Ovo Energy Ltd.“Dogger Bank, together with the recent award for Empire Wind in the U.S., positions Equinor as an offshore wind major,” said Pal Eitrheim, Equinor’s executive vice president for new energy solutions. “These projects provide economies of scale and synergies, making us an even stronger competitive force in offshore wind globally.”

The agreements give the projects a guaranteed buyer through what’s known as a contracts-for-difference mechanism. If the wholesale rate is lower than the set price, the government pays the developer the difference. If it’s higher, the company pays it back. U.K. month-ahead power is currently trading at 42.05 pounds per megawatt-hour, down 34% this year.

Even as wind power moves away from a reliance on government subsidies, the contracts could still play an important role going forward. The guarantee helps developers secure financing and also make the assets more attractive to institutional investors who want reliable returns. The next U.K. auction round is set to take place in 2021.

The Crown Estate said Thursday it plans to open the first contest in a decade for sites around the British coast that could draw as much as 20 billion pounds of investment in offshore wind.

--With assistance from Mikael Holter.

To contact the reporter on this story: William Mathis in London at wmathis2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Reed Landberg at landberg@bloomberg.net, Lars Paulsson, Rob Verdonck

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.