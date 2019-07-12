Jul 12, 2019
The World’s Central Banker, China Slows, Europe Output: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is starting to sound a bit like he’s the world’s central banker
- The most accurate currency forecasters see the dollar weakening this year and the euro benefiting, as the U.S. looks set to outpace Europe in monetary policy easing
- Donald Trump complained that China hasn’t increased its purchases of U.S. farm products, a promise he said he secured at a meeting with Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit
- It’s not all about the trade war though. China is grappling with a slowdown as factors far beyond the spat with the U.S. weigh on the world’s second-largest economy
- The most worrying sign in China’s June trade data was another month of undershoot in imports, writes Bloomberg Economics’s Chang Shu
- An unexpected contraction in Singapore’s economy in the second quarter sent a warning shot to the world economy as simmering trade tensions wilt business confidence and activity
- Yet Europe’s economy got a shot in the arm on Friday with a report showing the biggest jump in industrial production in four months
- The Bank of England needs a dramatic revamp of its communications and should publish a preferred interest rate path to improve an “unnecessarily complex” system, according to one policy maker
