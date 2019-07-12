(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here. 

  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is starting to sound a bit like he’s the world’s central banker
    • The most accurate currency forecasters see the dollar weakening this year and the euro benefiting, as the U.S. looks set to outpace Europe in monetary policy easing
  • Donald Trump complained that China hasn’t increased its purchases of U.S. farm products, a promise he said he secured at a meeting with Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit
  • It’s not all about the trade war though. China is grappling with a slowdown as factors far beyond the spat with the U.S. weigh on the world’s second-largest economy
    • The most worrying sign in China’s June trade data was another month of undershoot in imports, writes Bloomberg Economics’s Chang Shu
  • An unexpected contraction in Singapore’s economy in the second quarter sent a warning shot to the world economy as simmering trade tensions wilt business confidence and activity
  • Yet Europe’s economy got a shot in the arm on Friday with a report showing the biggest jump in industrial production in four months
  • The Bank of England needs a dramatic revamp of its communications and should publish a preferred interest rate path to improve an “unnecessarily complex” system, according to one policy maker

