(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is starting to sound a bit like he’s the world’s central banker The most accurate currency forecasters see the dollar weakening this year and the euro benefiting, as the U.S. looks set to outpace Europe in monetary policy easing

Donald Trump complained that China hasn’t increased its purchases of U.S. farm products, a promise he said he secured at a meeting with Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit

It’s not all about the trade war though. China is grappling with a slowdown as factors far beyond the spat with the U.S. weigh on the world’s second-largest economy The most worrying sign in China’s June trade data was another month of undershoot in imports, writes Bloomberg Economics’s Chang Shu

An unexpected contraction in Singapore’s economy in the second quarter sent a warning shot to the world economy as simmering trade tensions wilt business confidence and activity

Yet Europe’s economy got a shot in the arm on Friday with a report showing the biggest jump in industrial production in four months

The Bank of England needs a dramatic revamp of its communications and should publish a preferred interest rate path to improve an “unnecessarily complex” system, according to one policy maker

To contact the reporter on this story: Lucy Meakin in London at lmeakin1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.