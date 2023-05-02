The World’s Most Important Oil Price Gets an Influx of US Crude

(Bloomberg) -- US crude officially joined the world’s most important oil price for the first time on Tuesday, a milestone in the overhaul that has been years in the making.

Oil major BP Plc offered a cargo of West Texas Intermediate Midland crude for June 1-5 delivery, according to traders monitoring a pricing window run by S&P Global Commodity Insights, better known by traders as Platts.

Until now, Dated has been based on barrels pumped from beneath the North Sea — Brent, Forties, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll — but a revamp had been inevitable to address the dwindling supplies of those grades.

For June-loading cargoes, the crude loadings of so-called BFOET grades are set to slide to the lowest in a year, Bloomberg calculations from the programs showed. The new acronym is BFOETM.

The addition of the US grade would boost the theoretical volume underpinning Dated by around 1 million barrels a day or more. Still, the actual flows may be lower than that until the market gets more comfortable with WTI Midland.

Separately, four cargoes of the US grade were put into what are called North Sea forward chains by Trafigura Group on Tuesday. It means the oil trader has entered the nomination process for the grade for the first time.

Before WTI’s inclusion, BP had offered WTI cargoes for June that matched the specifications of Dated.

Unlike the North Sea grades that can be shipped to Europe in just a matter of days, the US crude will have to be offered for sale into Rotterdam.

To make it comparable to other North Sea grades, the cost of freight from across the North Sea to the Dutch port will then be deducted.

A flood of US crude, most of it WTI Midland, has arrived in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Shipments from the US Gulf in April were poised to match a previous record of about 1.7 million barrels a day in the previous month, according to tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.