(Bloomberg) -- The world’s oceans were the warmest on record in April and May, a development that could mean more severe weather over the next few months and trigger a rise in sea levels.

Ocean temperatures from March to May — meteorological spring in the Northern Hemisphere — were also the highest in the 174-year record, according to the US National Centers for Environmental Information. When land and sea temperatures were combined, the world had its third-hottest May ever.

Warm water fuels tropical cyclones, known as hurricanes in the US and typhoons in Asia, Rocky Bilotta, a climatologist at NCEI, said in a conference call with reporters. The heat will also lead to more moisture in the atmosphere, which could produce more severe storms of all kinds in the coming months.

