(Bloomberg) -- Top global beef producer JBS SA is building the world’s biggest plant for lab-grown meat in Spain.

The facility will produce about 1,000 metric tons of cultivated meat per year, with capacity to expand output to 4,000 tons, JBS said Wednesday in an emailed statement. The plant, to be built east of Bilbao in San Sebastián, will be owned by cultivated meat firm BioTech Foods, which is 51% owned by the Brazilian meat giant.

JBS said it will invest $41 million in the Spanish facility, which is expected to be finished next year. The company also plans to spend $60 million on building a research institute in southern Brazil to develop technology to make protein from animal cells.

