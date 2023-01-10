The Worst Job in the US Is Working in Retail

(Bloomberg) -- Retail store associates have the worst job in the US right now as the industry faces a series of post-pandemic headwinds, a US News & World Report analysis found.

The magazine ranked 190 jobs across 17 categories on criteria including growth potential, work-life balance and pay. Retail salespeople ranked lowest, with a median salary of just $29,120 in 2021 according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and low scores on other criteria like job market and future growth potential. Cashiers, such as those working at convenience and grocery stores, had the second-worst job in the analysis.

Retail companies are grappling with higher costs and cash-strapped shoppers. Some have been forced to shutter underperforming stores and deeply discount overstocked merchandise.

