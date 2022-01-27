The Year of the Tiger Is Upon Us. Here’s How to Ring It In Right

(Bloomberg) -- Some people celebrate the Lunar New Year by wearing red to symbolize good luck, while others use it as a reason to embrace one of the spirit animals from the Chinese zodiac that rotate through every 12 years.

This year, it’s the tiger—and fashion houses, Italian porcelain manufacturers, and Swiss watch brands have created gorgeous pieces to consider. Some are subtle, nodding to the colors of a tiger’s fur, while others make unmissable statements with bold designs.

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta eschewed traditional red and tiger-themed pieces in its Lunar New Year collection. Instead, the Italian fashion house curated a collection of pieces in tangerine, a color that symbolizes luck in Chinese culture. The orange hue could also be a nod to a tiger’s coloring. Tangerine appears on shoes, small leather goods, and two fluffy lambskin bags.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton fully embraced the year of the tiger with an extensive collection, Precious Tiger, which features a motif of a tiger perched atop Louis Vuitton trunks and bags. The design appears on scarves, plates, cups, hats, and even a tiger puzzle. The most playful piece is a red box with gold hardware and the Louis Vuitton logo, topped with a wooden tiger.

Fendi

Fendi unveiled a capsule collection celebrating the 2022 Spring Festival and the year of the tiger. The women’s collection focuses on pieces with orange tiger prints, which appear on many of the Italian house’s iconic handbags, including the Peekaboo and Baguette. There are also rather bold pieces of ready-to-wear fully emblazoned with the colorful tiger print and Fendi’s logo. To celebrate, the house released the new pieces with a campaign featuring dancer Joni.

Ginori 1735

This year, the historic Italian porcelain company Ginori 1735 adds a tiger to the menagerie in its Totem collection. It nods to one of the prevalent porcelain trends of the 1700s: painting symbolic animals on cups. The brand keeps its pieces looking modern with bold colors and sometimes unusual color combinations. In the new Totem Tiger pieces, the tiger is pure white with black stripes, while the background features a muted tropical landscape. The collection includes a tiger mug with cover, a squared valet tray, and a round box.

Blancpain

Many watch brands create limited-edition timepieces for Lunar New Year, frequently decorated with a given year’s animal. Blancpain, an elegant Swiss watch manufacturer, takes a more discreet, technologically impressive approach in its Lunar New Year watches. This watch features an exclusive complication that includes both the Gregorian and Chinese calendars. While the Gregorian calendar is on around the solar day, the Chinese calendar is based on the lunar cycle and the sun’s longitude.

The dial displays double-hour indications, the signs of the zodiac, and the date and month of the Chinese calendar. In addition, it shows the Gregorian calendar and moon phase. It has a stunning white Grand Feu enamel dial; despite the wealth of information displayed, the dial is quite legible. On the back, the rotor is engraved with a tiger.

Piaget

Piaget is known for its expertise in métiers d’art, so it’s no surprise that its Lunar New Year watch features a stunning enamel dial featuring a realistic tiger. The watchmaker turned to master enameller Anita Porchet, who uses cloisonné enamel to create the roaring tiger. In this process, a thin gold wire first creates the outline of the design and the empty spaces are filled with colorful enamel. The watch is powered by Piaget’s in-house, ultra-thin 430P movement, which measures a mere 2.1mm thick.

Loquet

Instead of having charms that dangle from a chain bracelet, Loquet updates tradition by placing charms and loose gemstones inside a clear case, where they shake about as you move. The British brand unveiled two this year. The first is a tiger, rendered in yellow gold with black stripes, with red and orange gemstones added to the pendant. The second charm is the Chinese word for “tiger” set in blue sapphires. The blue sapphires symbolize water, which is the element of 2022.

Anita Ko

Los Angeles jewelry designer Anita Ko has a full collection of pendant necklaces called Lucky Talisman, which features animals from the Chinese zodiac. Each pendant is crafted from gold and comes in 18-karat yellow, white, or rose gold, so you can pick the one that suits your personal style best.

The tiger on this year’s pendant is hand-engraved, and its tail appears to be in motion, flicking across the design. A single, round diamond is set on the piece. It’s perfect for layering and definitely one of the more subtle ways to embrace the Year of the Tiger. There’s also a version with diamonds set around the edge of the gold coin should you want more sparkle.

