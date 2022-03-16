(Bloomberg) -- Opening arguments in the trial of former Theranos Inc. President Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani were postponed by the judge after someone in the courtroom was exposed to a person with Covid.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, said he will tell jurors Thursday whether the trial will start Friday or next week. The trial has been slow to begin because jury selection took longer than expected.

Balwani is fighting the same conspiracy and fraud charges that Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faced at her trial, which ended with her being found guilty in January of defrauding investors in the blood-testing startup.

The judge said in court Wednesday that the Covid exposure was “limited” -- and that the person in question has so far tested negative -- but that he’s following Centers for Disease Control guidance and putting the proceeding on hold.

