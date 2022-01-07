(Bloomberg) -- The criminal fraud trial of former Theranos Inc. president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, which had been scheduled to start in February, will be delayed because of a surge in Covid cases in California, a judge said.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said Friday during a hearing that the spread of the coronavirus will “push our trial back about a month.” The trial may be rescheduled to mid-March, he said.

Last week, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of criminal fraud for her role building the blood-testing startup into a $9 billion company that collapsed in scandal. Balwani faces the same fraud charges Holmes was convicted of.

