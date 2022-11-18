(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Holmes told a California judge she was “devastated” by her failings that led to the collapse of her blood-testing startup Theranos Inc. and her criminal conviction for defrauding investors.

To all people Theranos worked so hard to serve, “to each of them, I am so sorry,” Holmes, 38, said in a tearful statement before US District Judge Edward Davila on Friday during a sentencing hearing in San Jose, California.

“I stand before you taking responsibility for Theranos,” she said. “I loved Theranos. It was my life’s work.”

Holmes was convicted in January of four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy, after jurors concluded she knew the blood-testing devices she pitched as revolutionary to venture capitalists and wealthy investors didn’t actually work.

Prosecutors have urged Davila to impose a 15-year sentence, while lawyers for Holmes have argued that home detention, or incarceration of no more than 18 months, would be sufficient. The judge is expected to decide her punishment shortly.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.