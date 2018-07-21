(Bloomberg) -- Investors suing Theranos Inc. and company founder Elizabeth Holmes settled a shareholder lawsuit aimed at recovering whatever they can salvage from the fallen blood testing startup.

The agreement also covers company and former president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. It wasn’t immediately clear from a court filing if the deal amounts to a full resolution of the lawsuit. The parties asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins to “retain jurisdiction" over any continued fights over documents and interviews.

The shareholder suit and another like it produced videotapes and depositions that Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney is attempting to extract from the litigation for an HBO documentary. Cousins previously sided with Gibney, ordering the company to work with his lawyer to figure out which excerpts of recordings will be released.

Investors Robert Colman and Hilary Taubman-Dye had argued they deserved the chance to recover what they can for a group of about 200 indirect Theranos investors who, like them, bought stakes in the startup through investment funds.

As the case progressed from its filing in 2016 there was increasingly little to recover. Theranos collapsed after claims its machines could perform myriad tests with a single drop of blood were revealed by what prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission have described as a web of lies. Holmes and Balwani are fighting criminal fraud claims. Balwani continues to fight a civil suit by the SEC while Holmes settled the agency’s claims.

By the end of 2017 Theranos was on the verge of bankruptcy. It’s been subsisting on a loan secured in part by patents of dubious value.

Michael Mugmon, a lawyer for Theranos; Kathleen Goodhart, a lawyer for Holmes; and Stephen Rummage, a lawyer for Balwani, didn’t immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.

The investors’ lawyer, Reed Kathrein, also didn’t respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.

The case is Colman v. Theranos, 16-cv-06822, U.S. District Court, Northern California (San Francisco).

