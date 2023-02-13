As high inflation may incentivize some workers to ask for a raise, one career coach said there are two main factors that prevent many employees from asking for higher pay.

Sarah Vermut, the founder of career coaching firm Careergasm, said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg Monday that many people are simply afraid to ask their employer for a raise because their request may be denied.

“But the main reason [people don’t ask for a raise] I think is because most people don't actually know how to make a compelling case for a raise,” Vermut said.

“They might be able to work up the nerve to ask but they're not quite sure what should be involved in the ask, [or] if they need to do research first, or how to have that conversation.”

She said a request for a raise should be based on the current market value for your position and also performance improvements from when you first started your job.

