(Bloomberg) -- One of the European Union’s top officials threw her weight behind tougher sanctions on Russia, as some nations in the 27-nation EU complain the bloc isn’t hitting President Vladimir Putin hard enough.

“Sanctions must increase over time,” European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power With David Westin.”

“Everything is on the table, there are no taboos,” she said, adding that the situation in Ukraine was “really disturbing” at a level she “never expected to experience” in Europe.

Vestager’s comments come as EU countries are trying to finalize a fifth round of sanctions on Russia, although several countries are saying the package is being watered down too much, according to people familiar with the matter.

Asked whether Russia’s Gazprom PJSC was partly to blame for a spike in natural gas prices, Vestager, who heads the EU’s antitrust arm, said “there may be a competition case” but “we haven’t concluded that yet.”

Gazprom German Offices Raided by EU in Antitrust Price Probe

Gazprom in 2018 agreed on a settlement with the EU with binding pledges that allowed the gas giant to shake off a seven-year-old antitrust investigation played out amid growing political tensions with Russia.

Vestager said that so far the company had lived up to its promises intended to enable the free flow of gas at competitive prices in Central and Eastern Europe.

In a bid to mitigate the economic turmoil of Russia’s invasion, Vestager has overseen a loosening of state-aid controls to help EU companies in trouble.

But she also warned that she “is looking out” for “people who just want to make a fortune on a war situation and other people’s misery.”

