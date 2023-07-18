(Bloomberg) --

The heat continues across the southern US from California to Florida. Temperatures in Dallas are forecast to reach 106F degrees Tuesday and when humidity is thrown in it will feel more like 110 or more, the National Weather Service said.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,’’ the weather service said. The need for air conditioning is driving energy demand up.Phoenix, Arizona has reached 110F or higher for 18 consecutive days, tying a record set between June 12 - 29, 1974, the National Weather Service said in a tweet. The forecast for the rest of the week calls for highs of 115 to 116, which will set a new all-time record.

In Mexico, temperatures are forecast to hit 45C (113F) in Baja California and Sonora, and between 40C to 45C in Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamauilpas, Campeche and the Yucatán, according to Servicio Meteorológico Nacional.

The heat dome across northern Mexico and the southern US is one of four spread around the world. Another is focused over the North Atlantic. A third in North Africa is causing southern Europe and the Mediterranean to bake. The fourth is in southern Asia.

The land isn’t the only thing that is baking. In the waters off Miami, the Atlantic is currently 88.9F while the air temperature is 85.3, according to the US National Data Buoy Center. So you’d have to get out of the water to cool down.

In other weather news:

Europe: The extreme heat blanketing the Mediterranean is set to peak in parts of Italy on Tuesday, triggering fresh warnings as temperatures approach Europe’s all-time high and wildfires hit Greece.

Japan: Temperatures in central Tokyo have soared to nearly 9C (16F) above the seasonal average, as the extreme heat blanketing the world continues to smash historical norms.

India: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Tuesday, according to a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Don, which had lost power Monday, has once again burst back to life with top winds of 40 mph as it travels the Atlantic. In the central Pacific Tropical Storm Calvin could clip the Big Island of Hawaii, where tropical storm warnings have been posted. Some areas could get as much as 10 inches of rain. Typhoon Talim is over land now in China and losing power. Another potential storm could get going east of the Philippines.

Canadian wildfires: Air quality alerts are still out across most of the Northeast, with the exception of New York City, and parts of the Midwest, South and Great Plains. In New York City air quality is moderate as of 6 a.m., according to AirNow.gov.

