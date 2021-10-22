(Bloomberg) -- The profit potential for women’s sports is gaining a lot of attention these days. For venture capitalists, celebrities and sports legends, new revenue streams and shifting fan behavior may soon deliver huge returns.

In this episode of Bloomberg’s Business of Sports, we visit Los Angeles’s newest team, soccer club Angel City FC. Backed by a star-studded list of investors such as Natalie Portman, Uzo Aduba, Eva Longoria, Casey Neistat and Jennifer Garner, Angel City and the National Women’s Soccer League are looking to prove they can be profitable.

New research suggests that understanding fans of a more-established women’s league like the WNBA can help unlock wealth. But first, longstanding biases and skepticism must be overcome—and for the NWSL, there’s a recent scandal around alleged abuses that have shaken its very foundation.

